Chennai police arrest three, including a woman, for robbery

Police said the woman had lured the victim to her house, where her husband, and a friend, had robbed him of ₹25,000 in cash and a gold chain

February 07, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The MGR Nagar police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for threatening a 37-year-old man from Vyasarpadi with a knife, and robbing him of cash and gold jewellery. The arrests took place on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Police said M. Vigneshwaran was a resident of Sharma Nagar in Vyasarpardi. He had been acquainted with a woman, E. Poovitha, six months ago. Poovitha had recently married a man, M. Elumalai who was residing in Annai Sathya Nagar, Jafferkhanpet.

Recently, Vigneshwaran had called Poovitha, not knowing that she was married to Elumalai. Poovitha told Vigneshwaran to come to her house. Elumalai, who has several criminal cases pending against him, hatched a plan with his friend Krishnan, to rob Vigneshwaran. When Vigneshwaran came to see Poovitha at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday (February 6) night, Elumalai and Krishnan shut him into a room and robbed him of cash amounting to ₹25,000 and a gold chain. They then threatened him not to call the police and let him go. 

Based on a complaint from Vigneshwaran, the police arrested Elumalai, Krishnan and Poovitha. The three were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

