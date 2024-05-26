ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police arrest three including a home guard for smuggling, distributing gutkha parcels

Published - May 26, 2024 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoriapakkam Police arrested three persons including a home guard for attempting to smuggle and distribute gutkha in the city on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The City Police seized nearly 450 kilograms of gutkha from the accused persons. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the City Police said the Thoraipakkam Police received a tip off that a gang of persons in Kannagi Nagar was involved in smuggling and distribution of banned gutkha packets.

Based on the tip off, a police team searched a house in Secretariat Colony near Kannagi Nagar in which gutkha packets weighing nearly 450 kgs were found kept hidden in the house, intended for sales.

The Thoraipakkam Police arrested three persons including D. Thomas of Secretariat Colony, engaged in supply of water cans, A. Gunasekar who is working as a Home Guard and an auto driver R. Raghu of Kannagi Nagar. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police team seized a two-wheeler, autorickshaw and a car, which were used for distributing the gutkha materials. All the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US