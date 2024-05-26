GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Police arrest three including a home guard for smuggling, distributing gutkha parcels

Published - May 26, 2024 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoriapakkam Police arrested three persons including a home guard for attempting to smuggle and distribute gutkha in the city on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The City Police seized nearly 450 kilograms of gutkha from the accused persons. 

A senior official of the City Police said the Thoraipakkam Police received a tip off that a gang of persons in Kannagi Nagar was involved in smuggling and distribution of banned gutkha packets.

Based on the tip off, a police team searched a house in Secretariat Colony near Kannagi Nagar in which gutkha packets weighing nearly 450 kgs were found kept hidden in the house, intended for sales.

The Thoraipakkam Police arrested three persons including D. Thomas of Secretariat Colony, engaged in supply of water cans, A. Gunasekar who is working as a Home Guard and an auto driver R. Raghu of Kannagi Nagar. 

The police team seized a two-wheeler, autorickshaw and a car, which were used for distributing the gutkha materials. All the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in prison.

