Chennai police arrest three from West Bengal in SBI reward points scam 

The police said the scam involves sending fake messages on the expiry of reward points, after which bank users are asked to click on a link and download an APK file that eventually gives scamsters access to sensitive information

Published - September 26, 2024 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police (East Zone) of the Greater Chennai City Police on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) arrested three persons from West Bengal for swindling ₹2.35 lakh from a Chennai resident by sending him a phishing link on his mobile phone.

According to the police, Debendran Narayankar, 60, of Nungambakkam, lodged a complaint with the police last year, stating that on August 4, he received a link, ‘SBI YONO Reward Points - Rs. 9730’, which said it would expire on the same day.

Assuming that the message was genuine and sent by the bank, he clicked on the link, entered his bank account details, profile password, and PAN number. Immediately after doing so, he received a message which said ₹2.35 lakh was debited from his bank account.

The police said the scam involves fake messages on the expiry of reward points, after which bank users are asked to click on a link and download an APK file, which eventually gives scamsters access to sensitive information, such as their banking credentials.

After analysing call and bank account details, the police traced the money to a bank account in West Bengal. They arrested Biru Choudhuri, 36, Biju Chowdhury, 31, and Surojit Sen, 32, based on the clues they received.

The accused were brought to the city and remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court.

