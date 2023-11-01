ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest three for using counterfeit currency

November 01, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the the case came to light after a petty shop owner alerted them about a customer attempting to use fake notes

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulianthope police arrested three persons for circulating fake currency, on the night of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Police said Mohammed Idres was caught by a petty shop owner in Vyasarpadi, H. Rajendran, when he purchased some goods and tried to give fake currency notes, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. During the investigation, police found Mohammed Idres had bought the fake currency from his friend’s father and another associate, Mohammed Hussain of Tiruvottiyur and R. Fazaluddin of Royapuram.

Idres had already circulated a few ₹200 fake notes, but was caught by the alert shop owner. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulianthope police produced the three accused persons before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US