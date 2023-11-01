Chennai police arrest three for using counterfeit currency

November 01, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pulianthope police arrested three persons for circulating fake currency, on the night of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Police said Mohammed Idres was caught by a petty shop owner in Vyasarpadi, H. Rajendran, when he purchased some goods and tried to give fake currency notes, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. During the investigation, police found Mohammed Idres had bought the fake currency from his friend’s father and another associate, Mohammed Hussain of Tiruvottiyur and R. Fazaluddin of Royapuram.

Idres had already circulated a few ₹200 fake notes, but was caught by the alert shop owner.

The Pulianthope police produced the three accused persons before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.