Chennai police arrest three for murder of 20-year-old

April 10, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruverkadu Police have arrested three men believed to be involved in the murder of a 20-year-old youth in Sundara Cholapuram. Police claimed the suspects were arrested within three hours of the crime being reported.

The victim has been identified as V. Vijayakanth alias ‘Captain’, 20 who used to assist his father Velayutham, a plumber. At 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the police received information that the young man had been hacked to death by unidentified persons at his house in Selliamman Nagar, Sundara Cholapuram.

Upon receipt of the information, police personnel led by Thiruverkadu Inspector Vijaya Krishnaraj went to the spot and found the youth dead, in a pool of blood. His mother had also been injured when she attempted to fend off the attack. The body of the deceased was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police swung into action and began an investigation after analysing clues provided by the family of the deceased. The initial investigation revealed that the Vijayakanth, along with his accomplices, had attempted to murder G. Arokiasamy, 20 of the same area due to previous enmity. The criminal case against them in this regard was pending in a court. Police said that Arokiasamy along with two of his associates, had hatched a plan to settle this score and had been waiting for an opportune moment.

On Tuesday (April 9) night, the suspects drank alcohol and when they were very drunk, went to Vijayakanth’s home and barged into it. They then hacked him to death using knives.

After an investigation, the police traced and arrested the suspects: G .Arokiasamy, 20, M. Saravanan, 20 and A. Vignesh, 20 of Thiruverkadu around 6 a.m. They were remanded in judicial custody.