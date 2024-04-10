GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai police arrest three for murder of 20-year-old

Police claimed they arrested the suspects within three hours of the murder being reported

April 10, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruverkadu Police have arrested three men believed to be involved in the murder of a 20-year-old youth in Sundara Cholapuram. Police claimed the suspects were arrested within three hours of the crime being reported.

The victim has been identified as V. Vijayakanth alias ‘Captain’, 20 who used to assist his father Velayutham, a plumber. At 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the police received information that the young man had been hacked to death by unidentified persons at his house in Selliamman Nagar, Sundara Cholapuram.

Upon receipt of the information, police personnel led by Thiruverkadu Inspector Vijaya Krishnaraj went to the spot and found the youth dead, in a pool of blood. His mother had also been injured when she attempted to fend off the attack. The body of the deceased was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police swung into action and began an investigation after analysing clues provided by the family of the deceased. The initial investigation revealed that the Vijayakanth, along with his accomplices, had attempted to murder G. Arokiasamy, 20 of the same area due to previous enmity. The criminal case against them in this regard was pending in a court. Police said that Arokiasamy along with two of his associates, had hatched a plan to settle this score and had been waiting for an opportune moment.

On Tuesday (April 9) night, the suspects drank alcohol and when they were very drunk, went to Vijayakanth’s home and barged into it. They then hacked him to death using knives.

After an investigation, the police traced and arrested the suspects: G .Arokiasamy, 20, M. Saravanan, 20 and A. Vignesh, 20 of Thiruverkadu around 6 a.m. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / crime / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.