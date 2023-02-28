Chennai police arrest three for carrying weapons

February 28, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Periamet police have detained three persons and seized six knives from them, during a patrol check, near Kannappar Thidal on Raja Muthiah Road in Chennai, on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said a special team of the Periamet station was involved in vehicle checking near the Kanppar Thidal on Tuesday morning, when three persons on a two-wheeler were stopped by a constable, Thamizharasan. He inspected the vehicle and found six knives. Immediately the three accused were taken to the police station for an enquiry.

According to police, as per the initial investigation the three persons identified as A. Sakthivel of Choolai and C. Arumuga Raja and D. Dillibabu of Minjur, said they had come to Periamet for a hit job. The police arrested the three persons and produced them before a judicial magistrate.