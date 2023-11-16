ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest three for assaulting juice shop owner

November 16, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - CHENNAI

A video of the incident that took place at the Kora food court in Anna Nagar, had gone viral on social media platforms

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirumangalam Police have on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, arrested Jetson Bhagat Singh for assaulting a food stall owner Ganesh, in Anna Nagar. The arrest comes in the wake of a video of the assault on the food stall worker by a gang, going viral on social media platforms. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (West) M. Manohar at a press conference held at the Thirumangalam police station on Wednesday said the main accused Jetson of Korattur, along with his two friends including D. Thenralkumar alias Bhujji and S. Sasikumar have been secured, while the police are in search of four more accused persons named Kalidas, Nitish Kumar, Akash and Kailash.

Mr. Manohar said Jetson had come to the Kora food court operating on Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue in an inebriated state and ordered some food on the night of Sunday, November 12, 2023. At the food court, Jetson bumped into Devaraj, who working at a juice shop operated by Ganesh of Odisha, and an argument ensued.

In the argument Jetson hit Devaraj and when Ganesh came to the rescue of his staffer, he was also hit. However the crowd at the food stall pacified both persons and sent them off. But Jetson subsequently called six of friends over the phone, all of who came to the food stall and severely assaulted Ganesh. Based on the complaint filed by Ganesh on Monday, the Thirumangalam Police filed a case and after viewing the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the food court, identified the seven men. 

The City Police later produced the three accused persons before a judicial magistrate.

