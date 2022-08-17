Chennai police arrest three burglars, seize 40 sovereigns of gold

A resident had lodged a complaint about theft of gold from his house in Retteri

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 17, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puzhal police have arrested three persons on charges of stealing gold jewellery weighing nearly 24 sovereigns from a house in Retteri near Puzhal on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as P. Kulandai Velu, M. Stephen and S. Manikandan, were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said a complaint had been lodged by Perumal in the Puzhal police station that more than 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from his house when he was away for more than a week. The Puzhal police registered a case. Based on the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, they identified the three burglars and arrested them on Tuesday. During investigation, the police found that the three had robbed a house last year in Puzhal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police seized more than 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, a metal rod and a two-wheeler from the suspects.

The police said Kulandai Velu and Stephen have nearly 10 criminal cases of house break-ins, attempt to murder and Ganja smuggling against them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
theft & burglary
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app