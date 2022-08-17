Chennai police arrest three burglars, seize 40 sovereigns of gold

A resident had lodged a complaint about theft of gold from his house in Retteri

A resident had lodged a complaint about theft of gold from his house in Retteri

The Puzhal police have arrested three persons on charges of stealing gold jewellery weighing nearly 24 sovereigns from a house in Retteri near Puzhal on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as P. Kulandai Velu, M. Stephen and S. Manikandan, were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said a complaint had been lodged by Perumal in the Puzhal police station that more than 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from his house when he was away for more than a week. The Puzhal police registered a case. Based on the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, they identified the three burglars and arrested them on Tuesday. During investigation, the police found that the three had robbed a house last year in Puzhal.

The police seized more than 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, a metal rod and a two-wheeler from the suspects.

The police said Kulandai Velu and Stephen have nearly 10 criminal cases of house break-ins, attempt to murder and Ganja smuggling against them.