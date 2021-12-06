Chennai Police arrest six wanted in 2015 murder case

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 15:50 IST

The Aminjikarai Police have arrested six persons who were absconding, and against whom arrest warrants were issued in the case of the murder of their room mate in Aminjikarai in 2015. Six persons were arrested in the murder of Syed Saddam, a native of Vellore district.

A police official of Aminjikarai station said the victim, Syed Saddam, who was living in a rented house in Sadasivam Mehta street along with his friends, was murdered by his roommates after he failed to repay the money given to him by them for buying mobile phones cheaply. A total of six persons tied the victim in the bathroom and murdered him.

The police had arrested six persons including Sakthivel and Steve of Vellore, Vinoth of Tiruchi and Prakash, Bharath and Satish of Chennai. The six accused, after jumping bail, absconded and did not appear for court proceedings since 2016.

The Aminjikarai police got an arrest warrant against the six, and were searching for them.

The police on Sunday arrested the six persons and produced them before a judicial magistrate.