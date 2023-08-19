Chennai police arrest seven for threatening a man and misusing the name of a firm

August 19, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai police on Friday arrested seven persons who allegedly threatened a man from Kallakurichi, and demanded money from him, after claiming that they worked at the production house, Red Giant Movies.

Police said on Thursday, that an individual, I. Babu alias Dillibabu, 55 of Chengam, Tiruvannamalai district, called another individual, Venkatesh Perumal of, Kallakurichi district on his mobile phone. The former claimed that he was working with Red Giant Movies and threatened Venkatesh Perumal, asking him to immediately pay the money that he alleged owed to two brothers, K. Harish and Anish of Thanjavur. Babu told Perumal that if he didn’t pay up, he would have consequences to face.

Perumal who was suspicious of Dillibabu, contacted the office of Red Giant Movies. The staff there said that Dillibabu was not an employee there, and that someone had used their company’s name to threaten him.

Red Giant Movies’ studio director Saravanamuthu then lodged a complaint at the Nungambakkam police station. A case was registered for cheating and criminal intimidation and the police took up an investigation, which revealed that Perumal of owed several lakhs of rupees to two brothers, Harish alias Srinivasan, 27 and Anish alias Jagannath, 24 of Thanjavur.

To get the money from Perumal, the brothers had approached M. Manjunathan, a friend of the main suspect, Dillibabu, who then threatened Venkatesh Perumal and misused the name of company.

Police arrested Dillibabu, Harish his brother Anish, Manjunathan 34, of Chengam, S. Chidambaram, 37 of Papanasam and two others. They were remanded in judicial custody.

