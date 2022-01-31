Chennai police arrest senior citizen under POCSO Act

CHENNAI

31 January 2022 17:04 IST

The 68-year-old has been charged with sexually abusing two young girls

The Washermenpet All Women Police arrested a 68-year-old resident of Old Washermenpet for sexually harassing two young girls on Monday. The accused, identified as A. Sardar Sharif, was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Police said a complaint was filed by the parents of a six-year-old girl, stating that the accused had sexually abused their daughter and another child by taking the girls to his house by offering sweets when they were playing on the street. After filing a case, the police, on investigation, found the accused to have attempted to sexually harass the two girls. He was arrested under the POCSO Act.

Advertising

Advertising

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)