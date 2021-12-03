Chennai police arrest second person in cheating case

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 12:32 IST

The case involves a businessman who was cheated to the tune of Rs.3.20 crore, police said; the prime accused was arrested in August

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police arrested a second person, B. Gnanaprakasam of Alandur, in a case relating to the cheating of a businessman to the tune of ₹3.20 crore. The CCB, which has been investigating the cheating case of the businessman, Kannan, had already arrested the prime accused K.V.N. Rajan on August 17 this year.

A senior official of the Entrustment Document Fraud section of the CCB said Kannan had given a complaint to the CCB that the prime accused Rajan, had promised to give him a contract for supplying COVID-19 protective kits of face masks and nitrile gloves to hospitals, for which he gave money. The funds were given to four companies based on the advice of Rajan. However the contract was not given and the money given to these companies was also not repaid. During the investigation, the CCB police found the accused Rajan, who was working as a Deputy General Manager at ITI Limited, did not have the necessary powers or any such orders. The prime accused was arrested in August, and the police, on Thursday, arrested Gnanprakasam of Icon Office Equipments.

The accused was later produced at the CCB CBCID court and sent to prison.