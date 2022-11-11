Chennai

Chennai police arrest Savukku Shankar; notice served in Cuddalore Prison

YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who on Friday got a reprieve from the Supreme Court after it struck down his arrest in a contempt case, was arrested again in connection with four pending cases filed by the Central Crime Branch in 2020 and 2021. 

The notice of his arrest under the four cases filed by the Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB was served on him at the Cuddalore Central Prison on Thursday, a senior official of the Chennai City Police said.

Of the four cases, two were filed in May and June of 2020 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and two more were filed in January 2021 under sections of the Official Secrets Act of 1923, he said.


