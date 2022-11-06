Chennai police arrest nine history sheeters during special inspection

The Greater Chennai Police conducted drive against rowdy elements on Saturday and checked on 784 known delinquents

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 06, 2022 19:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Police arrested nine history-sheeters who were reported to be absconding and against whom non-bailable warrants were issued.

The history-sheeters were arrested by the police during the Drive Against Rowdy Elements (DARE) on Saturday, said a senior police official.

The special drive is being carried out against history-sheeters having attempt to murder and more than two cases of assault against them. Based on the records and using the face recognition software, the police teams visit the homes of the history sheeters to verify that the the accused do not engage in anti-social activities. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the raid on Saturday, 784 history sheeters were checked during which the nine accused persons absconding from police custody were arrested. The officer said 503 accused persons had been arrested as part of this special campaign. 

Vehicles seized

The traffic police also seized 108 vehicles for drunken driving and other traffic violations on Saturday night.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the special inspection conducted by the traffic police personnel throughout the city, 100 vehicles were seized for various traffic violations and eight vehicles for drunken driving.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app