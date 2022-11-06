Chennai police arrest nine history sheeters during special inspection

The Greater Chennai Police conducted drive against rowdy elements on Saturday and checked on 784 known delinquents

The Greater Chennai Police arrested nine history-sheeters who were reported to be absconding and against whom non-bailable warrants were issued.

The history-sheeters were arrested by the police during the Drive Against Rowdy Elements (DARE) on Saturday, said a senior police official.

The special drive is being carried out against history-sheeters having attempt to murder and more than two cases of assault against them. Based on the records and using the face recognition software, the police teams visit the homes of the history sheeters to verify that the the accused do not engage in anti-social activities.

In the raid on Saturday, 784 history sheeters were checked during which the nine accused persons absconding from police custody were arrested. The officer said 503 accused persons had been arrested as part of this special campaign.

Vehicles seized

The traffic police also seized 108 vehicles for drunken driving and other traffic violations on Saturday night.

In the special inspection conducted by the traffic police personnel throughout the city, 100 vehicles were seized for various traffic violations and eight vehicles for drunken driving.