Chennai police arrest murder accused at airport as he lands from Colombo

July 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The arrested man was first nabbed in 2008 for conspiring incite communal riots; he is wanted in several cases in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mumbai and had jumped bail in 2021; court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man who was hiding in Sri Lanka after allegedly being involved in murder, possession of explosives and human trafficking in city limits.

The name of the arrested person was given as Taufeeq Ameed, 47, of Adirampattinam, in Thanjavur district. The police said a case was registered at the North Beach police station in 2008 and three of the five accused were arrested for allegedly conspiring to incite communal riots. Incriminating DVDs/ CDs were seized from them.

Taufeeq Ameed, who was reported to be absconding then, was arrested in 2011. Later, he was released on bail but he skipped court proceedings, following which the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in 2021.

A police team investigating the case found that he had 14 criminal cases against him for offences including murder, possession of explosives and human trafficking in Kodungaiyur, Esplanade, Muthialpet, Minjur, Tiruchi, Adirampattinam and Uthamanallur police stations and in Kerala and Mumbai.

The police issued a look out circular and alerted the airports. They arrested him at Chennai airport when he arrived by a flight from Colombo.

