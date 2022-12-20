Chennai police arrest man with large quantity of opioid tablets 

December 20, 2022 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 23-year-old had 1,500 opioid tablets on him; the man already has three cases pending against him, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Abhiramapuram Police have arrested a 23-year-old young man who had a large quantity of painkiller tablets for illegal sale, in the city. 

Following information received on the trafficking of narcotic drugs, a special team of police personnel intensified surveillance and intercepted a young man who was riding a two-wheeler near Sivaji Mandapam on Deshmukh Road on Monday. The police frisked him and his bag, and found tablets in his bag. 

The police then arrested the man, Gokul alias Madhan, 23 of Beemannapettai, Alwarpet and seized 1,500 tapendental (prescription-only opioid) tablets and a bike from him. He has three criminal cases for offences including theft and attempt to murder, pending against him. 

Gokul was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court.

