Chennai police arrest man in Hyderabad suspected to be key person behind passport/visa forgery scam

June 10, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Friday arrested an agent, considered to be a key suspect in a case relating to the forging of passports and visas, in Hyderabad.

The suspect has been identified as Ahamed Ali Khan, 40. Khan has been running an agency called ‘F.F. Tours and Travels, Air Ticketing, Visa Stamping & Emigration Services’ in Mumbai and Hyderabad for the past eight years. Police said he was also involved in sending men abroad using forged passports and fake visas.

Police said that on May 19, the Deputy Director, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), forwarded a complaint to the CCB, alleging that a man, Mohammed Sheik Iliyas, 54, of Royapuram, had been arrested last month for possessing and smuggling gold. On searching his house, the DRI had found that he was making forged passports and visas, and was in possession of machines that could create these fake documents. They seized the fake passports and forged visas found at the house.

Following Sheik Iliyas’s confession, police arrested N. Sivakumar, 43, of Tiruvottiyur and A. Mohammed Bukari, 42, of Royapuram. They recovered fake passports, papers used in passports, fake rubber stamps, computer peripherals, UV lights, stamping machines and two mobile phones — a total of 160 items — from them.

Conducting further investigations, the police have now arrested Khan, who police believe, has received money for 160 forged passports and fake visas and subsequently facilitated many people to go abroad illegally. Khan was brought to Chennai and remanded to judicial custody.