Chennai police arrest man for stabbing 18-year-old college student

July 08, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the young woman had rejected the man’s proposal; the victim has been hospitalised with injuries

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old young woman was stabbed by a man in St. Thomas Mount in Chennai on Friday, July 7, 2023, after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to police, the victim, Ashmitha, was a first-year student at an arts and science college in Adyar, and lived in Seven Wells Street, St. Thomas Mount. She and the suspect, who was identified as Naveen, became friends after viewing each other’s profiles and posts on a social media and fell in love with each other. However, after a while, the young woman distanced herself from the man.

Police said Ashmitha later had a boyfriend, and avoided Naveen, which infuriated him. He continued to follow her and had frequent quarrels with her in public places, trying to convince her to get back together with him. On Friday, July 7, 2023, Ashmitha had gone with her boyfriend to a park near her college, and met Naveen there. They quarreled once again, and her boyfriend intervened to stop them.

Later, when Ashmitha was going home alone, Naveen took out a knife and stabbed her in the neck. Sensing trouble, passers-by quickly came to her rescue and nabbed Naveen. Ashmitha was rushed to a private hospital.

The Nandambakkam Police registered a case and arrested Naveen.

