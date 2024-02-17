Chennai police arrest man for hurling petrol bomb at a house

February 17, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb at a house, as the owner of the house had harassed his friend, for rent.

According to the police, the complainant, Abdul Rasheed, 65, resides on Vinayagarkoil Street, Soolpunal Karai, Erukkanchery. On Friday (February 16, 2024) afternoon, a young man set fire to a bottle filled with petrol, hurled it at Abdul Rasheed’s house and fled. A case was registered and investigated on the basis of a complaint filed by Abdul Rasheed’s son Mustaq Ahamed, at the Kodungaiyur police station.

After an investigation, police arrested P. Karan of MKB Nagar, believed to be involved in the crime. The probe revealed that his friend Prakash, had been a tenant at Abdul Rasheed’s house. He had not paid his rent for the past three months and he was asked to vacate his rooms. Prakash told his friend Karan that the house owner was harassing him by demanding rent. Infuriated, Karan threw the petrol bottle at Rasheed’s house, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT