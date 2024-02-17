GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police arrest man for hurling petrol bomb at a house

Police said the perpetrator was a 24-year-old, whose friend was being asked to pay rent by the man at whose house the bomb was thrown

February 17, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb at a house, as the owner of the house had harassed his friend, for rent.

According to the police, the complainant, Abdul Rasheed, 65, resides on Vinayagarkoil Street, Soolpunal Karai, Erukkanchery. On Friday (February 16, 2024) afternoon, a young man set fire to a bottle filled with petrol, hurled it at Abdul Rasheed’s house and fled. A case was registered and investigated on the basis of a complaint filed by Abdul Rasheed’s son Mustaq Ahamed, at the Kodungaiyur police station.

After an investigation, police arrested P. Karan of MKB Nagar, believed to be involved in the crime. The probe revealed that his friend Prakash, had been a tenant at Abdul Rasheed’s house. He had not paid his rent for the past three months and he was asked to vacate his rooms. Prakash told his friend Karan that the house owner was harassing him by demanding rent. Infuriated, Karan threw the petrol bottle at Rasheed’s house, police said.

