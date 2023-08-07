Chennai police arrest man for cheating job aspirant of over ₹40 lakh

August 07, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly cheating a job aspirant. The accused person is said to have taken ₹42.4 lakh from the aspirant, promising to get him a job in Singapore.

Police said K. Chandraraj, 59, of Kovilambakkam, lodged a complaint alleging that he had looked for a job for his son Visesh, through a popular job portal. Based on his search, an individual, S. Balamurugan contacted Chandraraj and claimed that there were vacancies in a Singapore company called INTER TEK. He promised to get him the job on payment of an upfront fee.

Believing him, Chandraraj paid ₹42.20 lakh and was given a fake appointment order. Later, he realised that he had been cheated by Balamurugan. When he asked Balamurugan to return his money, the man absconded.

Following a complaint, police arrested Balamurugan, 31 of Porur. Further investigations disclosed that Balamurugan had cheated several people through the same modus operandi and had been arrested earlier in Coimbatore and Aruppukottai.