Chennai police arrest man for abusive phone call

The police have arresteda 54-year-old man for allegedly making an abusive phone call to the State’s modern control room.

The accused has been identified as Subbiah, 54, a native of Vengikal, Tiruvannamalai district, who has been working as a contract staff member of the Tiruvannamalai municipality.

Police said on Saturday night, he phoned the modern control room and abused a woman staff member who picked up the call. This was informed to senior officers, and using the mobile number, police traced him in Tiruvannamalai. When a special team from the city police and Tiruvannamalai (East) police station rounded him up, he allegedly abused them and attacked them. Later the police overpowered him and brought him to Chennai. Subbiah has been involved in similar offences on previous occasions, said police.