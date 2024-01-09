ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest man for abduction of two persons over monetary dispute 

January 09, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The police are also on the lookout for two more suspects involved in the abduction

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondy Bazaar Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the abduction of two persons, over a monetary dispute.

Police sources said the victim A. Abdul Rahuman, 32, a resident of Tondiarpet, worked at a money exchange company in Mannady, run by an individual, Ayub. Abdul Rahuman had appropriated a sum of ₹13 lakh that was given to him by the company’s owner Ayub, for a money transfer. Angered over this, Ayub and his three friends abducted Abdul Rahuman and his brother-in-law Sheikbeer Hamsa, on Saturday, January 6, 2023, and confined them at a lodge in T. Nagar. They criminally intimidated and assaulted the duo, telling them to return the money. Later, the two were released by abductors.

Based on a complaint filed by Abdul Rahuman’s father, Alauddin, the Pondy Bazaar police lodged a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After an investigation, the police arrested one of the suspects Syed Abudakir, 39, of K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi district. The police have also launched a search to nab Ayub and the third suspect, both of whom are absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US