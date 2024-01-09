GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police arrest man for abduction of two persons over monetary dispute 

The police are also on the lookout for two more suspects involved in the abduction

January 09, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondy Bazaar Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the abduction of two persons, over a monetary dispute.

Police sources said the victim A. Abdul Rahuman, 32, a resident of Tondiarpet, worked at a money exchange company in Mannady, run by an individual, Ayub. Abdul Rahuman had appropriated a sum of ₹13 lakh that was given to him by the company’s owner Ayub, for a money transfer. Angered over this, Ayub and his three friends abducted Abdul Rahuman and his brother-in-law Sheikbeer Hamsa, on Saturday, January 6, 2023, and confined them at a lodge in T. Nagar. They criminally intimidated and assaulted the duo, telling them to return the money. Later, the two were released by abductors.

Based on a complaint filed by Abdul Rahuman’s father, Alauddin, the Pondy Bazaar police lodged a case.

After an investigation, the police arrested one of the suspects Syed Abudakir, 39, of K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi district. The police have also launched a search to nab Ayub and the third suspect, both of whom are absconding.

