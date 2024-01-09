Chennai police arrest man for abduction of two persons over monetary dispute 

January 09, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Pondy Bazaar Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the abduction of two persons, over a monetary dispute.

Police sources said the victim A. Abdul Rahuman, 32, a resident of Tondiarpet, worked at a money exchange company in Mannady, run by an individual, Ayub. Abdul Rahuman had appropriated a sum of ₹13 lakh that was given to him by the company’s owner Ayub, for a money transfer. Angered over this, Ayub and his three friends abducted Abdul Rahuman and his brother-in-law Sheikbeer Hamsa, on Saturday, January 6, 2023, and confined them at a lodge in T. Nagar. They criminally intimidated and assaulted the duo, telling them to return the money. Later, the two were released by abductors.

Based on a complaint filed by Abdul Rahuman’s father, Alauddin, the Pondy Bazaar police lodged a case.

After an investigation, the police arrested one of the suspects Syed Abudakir, 39, of K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi district. The police have also launched a search to nab Ayub and the third suspect, both of whom are absconding.