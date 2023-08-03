Chennai police arrest history-sheeter for threatening women police personnel

August 03, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chindatripet police, on the night of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, arrested Dargah Mohan, a history-sheeter, after a three-hour search operation. Police said Mohan had more than 20 criminal cases pending against him at the Chindatripet police station, and was arrested after he barged into the station and threatened woman police personnel there, showing them a small bag he was holding, and claiming it contained a bomb.

A senior police official said that after Dargah Mohan threatened police personnel at the station on Wednesday evening, a team was formed, to look for him. After a three-hour search, the police team arrested Mohan near the Anna Nagar police booth. The history sheeter was arrested under four sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abusing and threatening women police officers.

College student arrested

In another incident, a 23-year-old college student was arrested for assaulting a sub inspector of the Chintadripet station, also on the night of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

A senior police official said 54-year-old police sub-inspector Karthikeyan, was involved in patrol duty on Dams Road, when he saw a young man in an inebriated condition, who had fallen from his two-wheeler.

The police official, after helping the man, seized the vehicle and was taking it to the police station when the man assaulted him. The sub-inspector called for help, and other police personnel arrived, and and took the young man, identified as Mark, to the police station. The police, after filing a case, took Mark to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for an alcohol test. He was later arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

