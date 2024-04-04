GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police arrest history-sheeter for murdering his friend

Police said the history-sheeter called them, confessing to the murder, but had subsequently tried to escape

April 04, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Selaiyur police arrested a 37-year-old history-sheeter when he tried to escape on a two-wheeler on the Avadi-Red Hills Road, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. 

The police said K. Vinoth, a history-sheeter, lived with his friend C. Kumar on Agaram Main Road in Pathuvanchery, near Tambaram. On Tuesday, April 2, the Selaiyur police received a call from Vinoth, who said he and another accomplice, Vicky, had murdered Kumar by hitting him with a big stone during a drunken brawl. Based on this information, a patrol vehicle was despatched to the location where police found the body of Kumar. The police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. 

Based on a tip-off that Kumar along with Vicky was trying to escape on a two-wheeler near Red Hills, a special police team apprehended Kumar. However, Vicky managed to escape.

