ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest history-sheeter for attempting to murder two persons

Published - May 13, 2024 05:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 32-year-old had attacked his mother-in-law and sister-in-law with a knife, after his wife left him

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Monday, May 13, 2024, arrested a 32-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly attempting to murder two of his relatives, both women, in Korukkupet. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The history-sheeter has been identified as V. Udhaya alias Udhayakumar, who was living with his wife and children at Kaladipet in Thiruvotriyur. After Udhayakumar became an alcoholic and constantly quarrelled with his wife, Bhavani, she took their children and went to her mother’s house in Korukkupet.

On Saturday (May 11) night, Udhayakumar went to his mother-in-law Radha’s house in Korukkupet and had an argument with her. He asked her to send his wife and children back home. During the course of the argument, he assaulted both her and his sister-in-law Kavitha, with a knife, and then fled.

Kavitha lodged a complaint at the R.K. Nagar police station, and the police arrested Udhayakumar on charges of attempt to murder and harassment. Udhayakumar has eight criminal cases, including two for murder and one for attempt to murder, lodged against him at the R.K. Nagar station.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US