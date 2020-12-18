Chennai police arrest habitual mobile phone, bike thief

CHENNAI

18 December 2020 12:43 IST

Royala Nagar police have arrested a man suspected to have indulged in a series of mobile phone thefts in the Porur and Ramapuram areas.

According to police, on September, 28, a complainant Nithyan Sivakumar, 23, had parked his high-end bike near his house located in Shanthi Nagar, Ramapuram. The next day, it went missing. He had lodged a complaint with Royala Nagar Police.

After scrutiny of CCTV footage and other clues, police traced the suspect in Ayapakkam. The suspect has been identified as Kumar alias Kokki Kumar, 24 of Ayapakkam. As many as 15 mobile phones and two high-end bikes were recovered from him.

Kumar had snatched mobile phones at the Royala Nagar and Nandambakkam police station limits and there are nine criminal cases against him for other thefts, police said.