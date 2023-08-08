ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest habitual house burglar, recover 80 sovereigns of gold

August 08, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the arrest was made based on a complaint from a Madipakkam resident, whose house had been burgled earlier this year

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police on Monday, August 7, 2023, arrested a burglar and recovered 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him.

The suspect has been identified as Satheesh alias ‘Kili’ Sathish 27, of Greams Road, Thousand Lights. He was arrested by the police following an investigation into a complaint lodged by an individual, S. Pannerselvam of Madipakkam.

The complainant alleged that while he had gone to his hometown in March, an unidentified person had broken into his locked house and stolen 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, Sathish, police said, is a habitual offender. During an interrogation, Sathish confessed that he had committed house burglaries in order to live luxuriously. He further disclosed that he had burgled houses in areas including Madipakkam, Pazhvanthangal, Pallavaram, Ambattur and Thirumalaivoyal.

Police recovered 80 sovereigns of gold and a motorcycle from him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US