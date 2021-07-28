Chennai police arrest habitual burglar, associate

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 13:47 IST

Gold and silver worth around ₹15 lakh was recovered from them, police said

The city police on Wednesday arrested a habitual offender who was allegedly involved in burglaries at several houses in Mangadu, Porur and Kundrathur. His associate was also taken into custody along with him.

Following a series of complaints about house trespasses during nights and burglaries in the SRMC police range, Joint Commissioner of Police, West, S. Rajeshwari constituted a special team under inspectors of Mangadu and Kundrathur. The special team mounted an intensive vigil. On Tuesday afternoon, while conducting a vehicle check at a junction of Madanandapuram- Kundrathur, the special team intercepted two men on a bike.

On enquiry, the duo identified themselves as S. Surya, 23 of Villivakkam and R.Sankar alias Mattu Sankar, 38 of Pattabiram. They admitted that they had committed house trespasses and burglaries in the houses in Mangadu, Kundrathur, Ambatthur and Ayanavaram. Surya had allegedly been involved in more than 35 cases.

Police arrested the duo and recovered 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 2.5 kg of silver articles, two laptops, two mobile phones and two bikes. The seizure was worth around ₹15 lakh, said police.