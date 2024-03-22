Chennai police arrest gang of four for attempt to murder

March 22, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Vadapalani police arrested four persons for a murderous assault on two persons in Vadapalani, on Wednesday, March 21, 2024. The two persons were attacked by a five-member gang with weapons.

A senior official of the City Police said R. Harish of Choolaimedu and M. Sathish alias Karuppasamy were having tea outside a tea shop on Pudhu Vellalar Street in Vadapalani on Monday (March 19) night, when five persons arrived there on two-wheelers. The gang then began a quarrel with the two, which soon turned ugly, following which the gang assaulted and attacked Harish and Satish with knives and escaped from the place. Both the victims had bleeding injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the victims, the Vadapalani police detained four persons including V. Thangapandian, R. Sanjay, V. Ajithkumar and B. Manikandan and also seized two knives and a two-wheeler used during the attack. During the investigation, police found that Thangapandian had a previous dipute with a friend of Satish’s, Thameem. Thangapandian and his friends had attacked Satish and Harish due to this dispute.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the fifth gang member, Sarath, who is absconding.

