Chennai police arrest four young men for attempt to murder

April 10, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Royapuram Police have arrested four young men for allegedly attempting to murder a 19-year-old young man due to previous enmity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the victim S. Naveenkumar, 19, resides at Somu Chetty 5th street, Royapuram. On Monday (April 8, 2024) night, while Naveenkumar was walking near a temple, four persons who came on a motorcycle, intercepted him and picked a quarrel with him. They then assaulted him using a knife, besides abusing him, and then fled. Naveenkumar was injured and treated at a hospital.

Based on his complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested R. Surya, 19, of Old Washermenpet, G. Ananthamurugan, 19, of Royapuram, P. Mohanraj, 21 and Bharat alias Bharath Kumar, 23 of Old Washermenpet.

The investigation revealed that Naveenkumar had earlier lodged a complaint with the police stating that Surya and his friends had stolen his mobile phone. To get back at him for this, Surya along with his friends, had attacked Naveenkumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.