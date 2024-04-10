ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest four young men for attempt to murder

April 10, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the men had attempted to murder a 19-year-old who had lodged a complaint against them for stealing his mobile phone

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapuram Police have arrested four young men for allegedly attempting to murder a 19-year-old young man due to previous enmity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the victim S. Naveenkumar, 19, resides at Somu Chetty 5th street, Royapuram. On Monday (April 8, 2024) night, while Naveenkumar was walking near a temple, four persons who came on a motorcycle, intercepted him and picked a quarrel with him. They then assaulted him using a knife, besides abusing him, and then fled. Naveenkumar was injured and treated at a hospital.

Based on his complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested R. Surya, 19, of Old Washermenpet, G. Ananthamurugan, 19, of Royapuram, P. Mohanraj, 21 and Bharat alias Bharath Kumar, 23 of Old Washermenpet.

The investigation revealed that Naveenkumar had earlier lodged a complaint with the police stating that Surya and his friends had stolen his mobile phone. To get back at him for this, Surya along with his friends, had attacked Naveenkumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US