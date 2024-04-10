GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police arrest four young men for attempt to murder

Police said the men had attempted to murder a 19-year-old who had lodged a complaint against them for stealing his mobile phone

April 10, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapuram Police have arrested four young men for allegedly attempting to murder a 19-year-old young man due to previous enmity.

Police said the victim S. Naveenkumar, 19, resides at Somu Chetty 5th street, Royapuram. On Monday (April 8, 2024) night, while Naveenkumar was walking near a temple, four persons who came on a motorcycle, intercepted him and picked a quarrel with him. They then assaulted him using a knife, besides abusing him, and then fled. Naveenkumar was injured and treated at a hospital.

Based on his complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested R. Surya, 19, of Old Washermenpet, G. Ananthamurugan, 19, of Royapuram, P. Mohanraj, 21 and Bharat alias Bharath Kumar, 23 of Old Washermenpet.

The investigation revealed that Naveenkumar had earlier lodged a complaint with the police stating that Surya and his friends had stolen his mobile phone. To get back at him for this, Surya along with his friends, had attacked Naveenkumar.

