Chennai police arrest four more persons in fisherman murder case

Mylapore police have arrested four persons who were involved in the murder of a fisherman, Saravanan near the Thirumalai railway station on Saturday evening. A six-member gang had waylaid the victim who was a resident of Nochikuppam and murdered him.

A police official of Mylapore station said the special team arrested the four absconding accused, including Manikandan, Silambarasan, Ajith and Vijay on Monday.

The gang had murdered Saravanan to avenge the killing of Dori Mani last year.

A police team, which was engaged in security arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the city on Monday, had earlier apprehended two members named Shyam and Manikandan within a few minutes of the murder, even as the remaining four members escaped from the scene.

A video of the CCTV footage of the gang murdering and escaping from the scene has been doing the rounds.


