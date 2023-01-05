Chennai police arrest four history-sheeters involved in mobile phone and chain snatching

January 05, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai City Police arrested four absconding history-sheeters and are searching for a few more accused persons who are involved in chain and mobile snatching incidents, during a special one-day drive, on Thursday.

Various drives are being conducted against offenders, including chain snatchers and petty offenders. During the ‘Drive Against Crime Offenders’ carried out by the city police personnel, the four accused, who were absconding by giving wrong addresses, were identified at their residences, and taken into custody.

The police personnel also visited 452 history -sheeters and told them personally to avoid getting involved in criminal activities, said a senior officer.

As part of the special drive, the city police have taken into custody, a total of 339 accused persons, who had failed to keep their promises of obedient behaviour, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT