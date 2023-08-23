HamberMenu
Chennai police arrest four for mobile phone theft

One of the accused persons is a juvenile, police said

August 23, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai City police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for stealing a mobile phone from a resident in Ayanavaram. 

Police said P. Sekar, 51, who resides in Nammalwarpet, Otteri, was standing near a Tasmac shop located at KH. Road, Ayanavaram in the early hours of Monday, August 21, 2023. Four unidentified persons who came on a bike stole his mobile phone after threatening him with a knife. They then fled the scene.

Sekar lodged a complaint at Secretariat Colony Police Station and the police took up the investigation. 

After an investigation, police arrested E. Dinesh alias Kajura, 20, M. Surya alias Suryaprasad, 27, Sridhar alias Mooku Sridhar, 22 along with a 17-year-old boy. Police seized a mobile phone and the two-wheeler used by them.

Police said three of those arrest had previous criminal cases lodged against them for stealing mobile phones. 

