Chennai police arrest five persons for assault

Published - July 02, 2024 11:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the assault was the result of a conflict between the two groups in prison

The Hindu Bureau

The Flower Bazaar police have apprehended five men for allegedly assaulting two other men due to previous enmity that began while they were all at the Central Prison in Puzhal.

The victim’s were identified as Babu, 20, and Dheena 21, of Triplicane. On Sunday, June 30, 2024, the two young men were walking along Broadway, when a five-member gang attacked them and fled. Dheena, who was injured, was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up. Police said that Babu and Dheena had a disagreement with Mohan and his gang while they were in prison. In retaliation, Mohan’s gang assaulted the duo. Further investigations are on.

