ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest fish vendor for arson

September 15, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the man had attempted to set fire to a house that had previously belonged to his father, but had subsequently been sold

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasimedu police arrested a fish vendor, for vandalising a locked house in Tondiarpet, on the night of Wednesday, September 13, 2023. 

Police said M. Subash, a resident of Harikrishnan Street in Manali, was caught by the residents of Vinayagauram in Tondiarpet when he poured petrol and tried to burn the door of a locked house and then tried to escape.

The police, during their investigation, found that the accused person was angry, as the house had previously belonged to his father Munnusamy, but was sold to his uncle two years ago. When he had some work in a nearby locality and was passing close to the house, he attempted to set fire to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subash was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US