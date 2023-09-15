Chennai police arrest fish vendor for arson

September 15, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kasimedu police arrested a fish vendor, for vandalising a locked house in Tondiarpet, on the night of Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Police said M. Subash, a resident of Harikrishnan Street in Manali, was caught by the residents of Vinayagauram in Tondiarpet when he poured petrol and tried to burn the door of a locked house and then tried to escape.

The police, during their investigation, found that the accused person was angry, as the house had previously belonged to his father Munnusamy, but was sold to his uncle two years ago. When he had some work in a nearby locality and was passing close to the house, he attempted to set fire to it.

Subash was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.