Chennai police arrest couple in Bangalore for chit fund fraud 

December 17, 2022 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The couple had allegedly cheated customers by obtaining money from them for a chit fund and then absconding with the cash several years ago; police traced them to Bangalore and arrested them

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested a couple for allegedly cheating customers after collecting money from them, under a chit fund scheme.

Police said S. Murugaiyan, 68 of Pattabiram lodged a complaint in 2015 with the then Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner alleging that the couple had cheated him, his son and several others after collecting money under the pretext of a chit fund.

The complainant alleged that P. Rubi alias Murugan and his wife Nirmala were staying in North Bazaar in Pattabiram for twenty years and has been successfully running a chit fund scheme for five years. Murugaiyan and his son paid ₹15 lakh towards the chit scheme. After the maturity period, the couple failed to return the amount and absconded from their home. He alleged that 20 others were also cheated by the couple.

The case was investigated by CCB Inspector V. Balan and the accused, who were identified as P. Rubi alias Murugan, 52 and his wife Nirmala, 46, were arrested in Jeevan Bima Nagar, Bengaluru. They has been absconding for the last seven years, police said.

