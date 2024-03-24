ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest Corporation employee for sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

March 24, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Nagar all women police in Chennai have detained a 35-year-old Corporation worker for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. 

A senior official of the City Police said a complaint was filed by the father of a 14-year-old boy studying in a private school in Ashok Nagar that his son was sexually assaulted by a Corporation employee on the evening of March 18 in a Corporation school.

The boy who had joined a private gym along with his friend was returning on the day of the incident, when Selvamani of the same locality and working in the Corporation threatened to expose to his parents that he was smoking cigarettes.

When the boy pleaded not to tell his family, he was taken to a corporation toilet and sexually assaulted. Based on the boy’s confession to his parents, his father filed a case. Ashok Nagar All Women Police filed a case under the POCSO Act and the accused has been arrested.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098. 

