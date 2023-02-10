ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest a man in visa scam, launch search for four others

February 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accused hailing from Tiruvarur had taken ₹45 lakh from a travel agency owner in Chennai to get U.K. visas for 20 persons and delivered four fake visas

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthialpet police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly cheated a travel agent by giving fake visa papers to the customers of the latter after receiving ₹45 lakh. 

The police said Mohammed Riyas, 43, of Vadapalani, who runs a travel agency, paid ₹45 lakh in instalments in 2021 to Mohammed Thariq and his associates who also ran a travel agency in Tiruvarur district for getting U.K. visas to 20 customers. Recently, Thariq returned passports with visas affixed for four persons. On scrutiny, they were found to be fake. Hence, Mr. Riyas lodged a complaint with Muthialpet police. 

The police arrested one of the accused, who has been identified as Kamal Nazir, 45, of Adhirama Pattinam, and have launched a search for Mohammed Thariq and three others.

