Chennai Police arrest 96 gutkha sellers, ganja peddlers in a day

November 23, 2022 03:08 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police also seized 3kg of ganja and 13 kg of gutkha

The Hindu Bureau

In a special drive against drugs, the Chennai police seized nearly 3 kg of ganja and steroid tablets from various persons on Tuesday. 

In the one-day special drive against drug peddlers, seven persons were arrested, police said. The police also seized banned tobacco products, 13 kg of gutkha, and arrested 89 persons. 

As part of the drive, the police officials also visited 345 persons involved in the smuggling of drugs in the past and advised them not to get involved in any such illegal activities hereafter. 

