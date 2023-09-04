Chennai police arrest 49 persons under Goondas Act so far this year, for ganja & narcotics sales 

September 04, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has detained 49 drug peddlers under the Goondas Act, so far this year.

Chennai Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has ordered the carrying out of special raids under the ‘Drive Against Drugs’ to identify and arrest smugglers and drug peddlers under the Greater Chennai Police limits.

Following this, special teams headed by inspectors of police were formed, and last week from August 28 to September 3, 2023, these teams kept a close watch on the sale of narcotic drugs including ganja. A total of 11 cases were registered, and 15 peddlers were arrested. Seizures by the police included 34.182 kg of ganja, 103 grams of OG Kush, a pure form of cannabis, five mobile phones and cash to the tune of ₹4,63,300.

Further, on the instructions of the Commissioner, police personnel collected the details of the assets and bank accounts of 1,742 peddlers involved in 792 cases registered in connection with the sale of ganja and drugs since 2021. The process of legal freezing of accounts has been intensified, and as many as 851 bank accounts have been frozen so far, said a press release.

Mr. Rathore has also warned that the Greater Chennai Police will continue to keep a close watch, and stringent action will be taken as per the law against those who smuggle and sell ganja and other illegal drugs.

