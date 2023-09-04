HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai police arrest 49 persons under Goondas Act so far this year, for ganja & narcotics sales 

The police have warned of strict action against those found smuggling and peddling narcotics; the bank accounts of over 800 drug peddlers have also been frozen, in the drive against drugs in the city

September 04, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has detained 49 drug peddlers under the Goondas Act, so far this year.

Chennai Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has ordered the carrying out of special raids under the ‘Drive Against Drugs’ to identify and arrest smugglers and drug peddlers under the Greater Chennai Police limits.

Following this, special teams headed by inspectors of police were formed, and last week from August 28 to September 3, 2023, these teams kept a close watch on the sale of narcotic drugs including ganja. A total of 11 cases were registered, and 15 peddlers were arrested. Seizures by the police included 34.182 kg of ganja, 103 grams of OG Kush, a pure form of cannabis, five mobile phones and cash to the tune of ₹4,63,300.

Further, on the instructions of the Commissioner, police personnel collected the details of the assets and bank accounts of 1,742 peddlers involved in 792 cases registered in connection with the sale of ganja and drugs since 2021. The process of legal freezing of accounts has been intensified, and as many as 851 bank accounts have been frozen so far, said a press release.

Mr. Rathore has also warned that the Greater Chennai Police will continue to keep a close watch, and stringent action will be taken as per the law against those who smuggle and sell ganja and other illegal drugs.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / crime, law and justice / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.