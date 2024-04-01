GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police arrest 3 for operating prostitution ring at spa

The police also rescued 10 women, who were sent to a government home

April 01, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramapuram police arrested three persons involved in operating a prostitution ring in Ramapuram on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and rescued 10 women.

Police said a tip-off was received about a prostitution ring being operated at the Family Saloon and Spa Centre on Valluvar Salai in Ramapuram. A police team, with women police personnel, raided the spa centre and arrested three men: S. Manoharan, S. Ganesan and C. Sankar alias Indhiran. 

The police also seized three mobile phones, one two-wheeler and cash from the accused persons. The rescued women were taken to the Government Home for Women. 

